Roof of Brookfield auto repair shop partially collapses

The roof of an auto repair shop in Brookfield partially collapsed Wednesday afternoon.

At about 12:21 p.m., police responded to the 3800 block of Maple for a report of a roof collapse. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the business owner, who said no one was injured.

Code Enforcement was called out to determine the status of the property and determined that the building was unfit for human occupancy.

Fencing was put up around the building. It is unknown what they will do with the building following the collapse.