Man missing from Chicago Lawn

article

Police are searching for a 39-year-old man reported missing from Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

Ralph Brown was last seen March 30 in the 6000 block of South Campbell Avenue, according to a missing person’s alert from Chicago police.

Brown is known to frequent the area of 95th Street and Cicero Avenue, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He is 6-feet tall and 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.