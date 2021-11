article

A 78-year-old man has been reported missing from Edgewater on the North Side.

Lowell Roberts, who also goes by Keith, was last seen Nov. 16 and is missing from the 5400 block of North Sheridan Road, according to Chicago police.

Roberts is 5-foot-7, 148 pounds, with brown eyes, gray hair, and has a fair complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8266.