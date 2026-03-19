BP locks out union workers at Whiting refinery amid contract dispute

The Brief Union workers at the BP Whiting Refinery are picketing after a company lockout. The dispute centers on proposed cuts to jobs, pay and benefits after months of failed talks. BP says operations will continue while about 800 workers remain off the job.



Union workers at the BP Whiting Refinery hit the picket line Thursday after being locked out by the company amid a contract dispute.

The refinery, located about 20 miles southeast of Chicago, is the largest in the Midwest and processes roughly 440,000 barrels of crude oil per day, producing gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. The lockout follows months of stalled negotiations between BP and the United Steelworkers, primarily over proposed cuts to jobs, pay and benefits.

About 800 union workers are affected and were unable to report to work. Union members on the picket line said they are seeking a fair contract and accused the company of trying to shift financial losses onto workers.

What they're saying:

Union leadership said talks have been ongoing since January but accused BP of refusing to meaningfully engage with their proposals.

"The company has really refused to move much at all on their massive proposals, refused to acknowledge our proposals," BP Whiting refinery manager Chris DellaFranco said. "The vast majority of our time has been spent discussing the company's proposals. The company, four hours after receiving our proposal, the other day came back rejecting our proposal and issuing a notice that they're intent to lock us out,"

BP, however, said it initiated the lockout after the union rejected company proposals and failed to address key concerns. A refinery manager said operations will continue without disruption, with trained employees stepping in to maintain production and safety.

The previous contract expired at the end of January. Union contracts at the refinery are typically renegotiated every three to four years.