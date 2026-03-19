Suburban Chicago man charged in unusual high- and low-speed police chase

The Brief A 73-year-old Woodridge man is charged after a police chase that spanned multiple counties. Authorities say he fled police twice, reaching speeds up to 100 mph. A judge ordered him to remain in custody; his next court date is April 13.



A suburban Chicago man is being held in custody after prosecutors say he led police on a high-speed and low-speed chase across three counties Wednesday morning.

Thomas Philip, 73, is charged with four counts of aggravated fleeing or eluding a police officer, along with misdemeanor counts of driving without a valid license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Thomas Philip

The backstory:

The incident began around 9:30 a.m. when Bensenville police tried to stop a gold Lexus near Irving Park Road for expired tags.

Prosecutors said Philip did not stop and instead sped away, running a red light at York Road and Green Street and repeatedly driving into oncoming traffic.

Police ended the pursuit after about four minutes due to safety concerns.

About an hour later, around 10:40 a.m., Bensenville officers found the Lexus moving slowly through a strip mall parking lot. When an officer pulled in front of the vehicle, Philip allegedly reversed, hitting a squad car positioned behind him.

Philip then sped out of the parking lot, avoiding spike strips, and headed north on York Road, according to prosecutors. He reached speeds of more than 70 mph in a 35 mph zone while ignoring multiple red lights.

The chase then moved onto I-90 and eventually northbound I-294, where Philip allegedly continued to flee at speeds between 90 and 100 mph. At times on the expressway, prosecutors said he drove slowly, causing heavy traffic congestion.

The pursuit continued into Lake Bluff, where Philip surrendered near I-94 and Buckley Road after his car was spike-stripped three times.

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According to prosecutors, Philip's driver’s license had been expired since May 2019.

What they're saying:

"For the fourth time in as many days, my office has filed charges against individuals who allegedly fled from the police instead of pulling over," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

"The allegations that Mr. Philip fled authorities on two occasions, the second of which involved multiple jurisdictions through three counties, are very disturbing. This epidemic threat to public safety must come to an end. Every time someone flees authorities, they are putting themselves, the officers involved and the public at great risk, and it is my fear that our luck may soon run out with deadly consequences.

"The charges filed today once again send the crystal-clear message that if someone flees from police, we will use every tool available, including assistance from neighboring agencies and a helicopter, as in this case, to ensure that they are safely apprehended and appropriately charged."

What's next:

Philip appeared in court Thursday, where a judge ordered him to remain in custody. His next court appearance is set for April 13.