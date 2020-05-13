Man on bond for burglary is arrested after rash of home break-ins in Schaumburg

article

A 33-year-old Elk Grove Village man on bond for burglary in Schaumburg is in custody after more alleged break-ins in the northwest suburb.

Matthew C. Cadwell faces two counts of felony residential burglary and two counts of attempted residential burglary, Schaumburg police said in a statement.

The first burglary happened about 11 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Bridlewood Court, police said. A homeowner heard shattering glass from a window and confronted the intruder, who ran, police said.

Shortly after, police were dispatched to burglaries at three other homes in the 200 block of Spring Creek Circle, 200 block of Willoby Court and the 1400 block of Willow Road, police said. In each instance, the suspect ran after being confronted by a homeowner.

Cadwell was arrested at a nearby hotel and identified as the intruder by witnesses of each burglary, police said.

A Cook County judge ordered Cadwell held on $50,000 bail, police said.

At the time of the alleged burglaries, Cadwell was free on bond for a pending 2019 burglary case in Schaumburg, according to court records. Cadwell’s criminal history includes a 2015 guilty plea to burglary in Elk Grove Village, and a 2009 guilty plea to burglary in Hoffman Estates.

He is due back in court May 27 in Rolling Meadows.