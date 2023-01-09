Man refuses to answer questions after showing up at Chicago hospital with gunshot wounds

A man suffering from a pair of gunshot wounds walked into a Chicago hospital Monday morning.

The 32-year-old walked into Stroger Hospital around 1:25 a.m. with gunshot wounds to his hand and leg, according to police. He was listed in fair condition, officials said.

The victim would not give any details on the shooting, police said. It was not immediately clear where the shooting took place.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.