A 72-year-old man who was reported missing from a nursing home in west suburban Berwyn has been located.

Robert Mitchell, who uses a wheelchair, was last seen being wheeled out of Courtyard Healthcare, 3601 S. Harlem Ave., about 8:30 p.m. Friday by his 48-year-old daughter, according to a missing persons alert from Berwyn police.

Police canceled the alert about 5 p.m. Sunday, saying he had been located.