Man rescued from Lake Michigan in NW Indiana

A man was pulled from Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana on Tuesday afternoon.

First responders were called to the pier area near Washington Park Beach in Michigan City around 4 p.m. after an adult male went missing in the water.

After a brief search, the male was pulled from the water by beach lifeguards and transported to Franciscan Hospital Michigan City where he was listed in critical condition.

The identity of the victim was no released.

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the incident.