Man riding a Harley killed in crash in Geneva

A man riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle was killed in a crash in Geneva on Saturday.

Police said the man, 70, of Bloomingdale, was heading eastbound on Route 38 around 1:45 p.m. when a 2008 Chevy Silverado veered and struck the motorcyclist head-on.

The motorcycle rider was wearing a helmet, but was pronounced dead about a half hour later.

The Chevy was driven by a man, 24, of Aurora, and had three passengers. None were injured.

Geneva police said charges are likely.