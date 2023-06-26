Man robbed 68-year-old victim at Blue Line station: police

article

Chicago police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a man at the Blue Line Clinton station on Sunday.

According to police, the suspect approached a 68-year-old man by the turnstiles at the Blue Line Clinton station, and after a brief confrontation, the suspect took the victim's phone and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a Black male between the ages of 30 and 40 years old.

If anyone has information about this individual, contact the Bureau of Detectives Mass Transit at (312) 745-4706.