Man robbed during ruse sale of welder in Ford Heights: police

A man has been charged with grabbing a man from behind while two others robbed him during a pre-arranged sale of a welder in south suburban Ford Heights.

Jimar Strayhorne, 29, allegedly held the victim by the throat after the victim drove to the 1500 block of Senator Lane on May 27 and was led to the back of the home under the guise of purchasing a welder, the Cook County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

In the back of the house, Strayhorne grabbed the victim by the throat from behind as two other men went through his pockets, the sheriff’s office said. They allegedly stole $300 and two credit cards.

The victim was able to break free and flee, the sheriff’s office said. While being interviewed by detectives, he got a notification on his phone that someone was making a purchase with his stolen credit card.

Strayhorne was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with a felony count of robbery, the sheriff’s office said. He appeared in court Tuesday in Markham and was ordered held on a $50,000 bail.