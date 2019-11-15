Man robs First Midwest Bank in Waukegan

article

Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a bank Thursday in north suburban Waukegan.

The man walked into the First Midwest Bank branch, 1201 Golf Rd., about 4:30 p.m. and handed a note to a teller demanding money, Waukegan police said in a statement.

He implied he was armed but didn’t show a weapon, police said, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He is described as 5-foot-10, and wore a dark sweatshirt under a light blue denim jacket and a Chicago Bulls cap.

Anyone with tips is asked to call Waukegan detectives at 847-360-9001.

The FBI didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.