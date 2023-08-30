Man robs Starbucks in Cook County at gunpoint: police

article

A man robbed a Starbucks at gunpoint in Glenview Tuesday night.

At about 7:36 p.m., Glenview police officers responded to the Starbucks, located at 3840 Willow Rd., for a report of an armed robbery.

Employees at Starbucks said that a male subject wearing a black hat, a black long-sleeve t-shirt, khaki color pants and a blue surgical mask entered the business and walked behind the counter.

The suspect displayed a black handgun and demanded cash from the register.

The male then reached into the cash drawer, grabbed cash and left the business on foot, heading east.

No employees were injured during the incident.

No further information was made available by police.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the Glenview Police Tip Line at 847-901-6055.