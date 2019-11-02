Man sentenced 12 years for shooting teen at Aurora party

article

A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after he shot a teen at a party in west suburban Aurora in 2017.

Taveon Jordan, 18, entered a guilty plea to one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, the DuPage county state’s attorney’s office said.

On Oct. 14, 2017, Jordan was at a party in Aurora when he entered a bedroom where two teens were sitting about 11:40 p.m., the state’s attorney’s office said. When a 15-year-old boy came in the room, Jordan pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest.

Jordan fled the scene and was taken into custody November, 2017, the state’s attorney’s office said.

“This morning, Taveon Jordan admitted he shot an unarmed teen for no apparent reason,” State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “This was a senseless act of violence that nearly resulted in the loss of life. Thankfully, the victim has since recovered from his injuries.”

GET FOX 32 NEWS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

He will have to serve at least 85% of his sentence before he’s eligible for parole, the state’s attorney’s office said. Jordan will also have to register as a violent offender against youth for 10 years.