Man sentenced in shooting of ex-girlfriend's partner in Aurora home invasion

article

A man convicted of seriously wounding a man in a shooting during a 2015 home invasion at his ex-girlfriend's Aurora residence has been sentenced to 67 years in prison.

Enrique B. Jaquez, 43, was found guilty last November of attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Jaquez broke into the home of his former girlfriend around 10 a.m. on March 27, 2015, and shot her current boyfriend in the back as he tried to escape.

The victim was hospitalized in the intensive care unit for several days after surgery.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Jaquez, of Montgomery, Illinois, was taken into custody on Sept. 22, 2018, when he tried to re-enter the United States from Mexico, officials said.

He was sentenced to 31 years for the attempted first-degree murder charge, 31 years for the home invasion and five years for the unlawful use of a weapon charge.

Jaquez must serve at least 85 percent of the 31-year sentences. He is also eligible for day-day credit on the five-year sentence.

Jaquez will receive credit for 1,596 days served in the Kane County Jail.