Man sentenced to 30 days for threatening to shoot 'Mexicans' at suburban Walmart

A Carpentersville man is facing jail time after pleading guilty to threatening to shoot Hispanics at a Walmart in the northwest suburb.

Richard L. Cline, 62, agreed to a sentence of 30 days in jail and one year probation in exchange for a guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

On Sept. 14, Cline and another man bought beer and cigarettes from Walmart, 365 Lake Marian Rd., in Carpentersville, prosecutors said. As they were walking out of the store, a greeter asked them for their receipt.

Cline stated he should come back to the store and shoot all of the “Mexicans,” which alarmed and disturbed employees, prosecutors said.

When questioned by police, Cline admitted that he should not have made the “stupid” remark, especially in light of the Aug. 3 Walmart shooting in El Paso, Texas in which a gunman targeted Hispanics, prosecutors said.

Cline is eligible for a day-for-day sentence, and was ordered to serve the jail sentence on five consecutive weekends, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Additionally, he was ordered to surrender all of his guns, his FOID card, conceal carry license and is barred from all Walmart stores in Kane County for the duration of his probationary period.