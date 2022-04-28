Man seriously wounded in Chicago double shooting

Two men were shot early Thursday in the Bowmanville neighborhood on Chicago's North Side.

The pair were sitting in a van around 1:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of West Balmoral Avenue when someone walked up and started shooting, police said.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the hand and back and taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, according to officials.

Another man, 42, suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was also transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.