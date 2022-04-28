Expand / Collapse search

Man seriously wounded in Chicago double shooting

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Bowmanville
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Two men were shot early Thursday in the Bowmanville neighborhood on Chicago's North Side.

The pair were sitting in a van around 1:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of West Balmoral Avenue when someone walked up and started shooting, police said.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the hand and back and taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, according to officials.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Another man, 42, suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was also transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.