Man seriously wounded in Chicago double shooting

Two men were shot Wednesday night in the Bronzeville neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

A 45-year-old was standing outside around 10 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire in the 600 block of East 37th Street, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

Another man, 37, self-transported to U of C Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the knee. He was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.