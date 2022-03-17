Man seriously wounded in Chicago double shooting
CHICAGO - Two men were shot Wednesday night in the Bronzeville neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.
A 45-year-old was standing outside around 10 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire in the 600 block of East 37th Street, police said.
He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition, police said.
Another man, 37, self-transported to U of C Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the knee. He was listed in good condition.
No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.