Man shoots mother's boyfriend during argument at Antioch apartment: police

A 22-year-old suburban man was arrested and charged after allegedly shooting his mother's boyfriend at an apartment complex in Antioch.

On Wednesday, around 10:30 a.m., the Lake County Sheriff's Office and Lake Villa Police Department responded to a car accident on Deep Lake Road near Linden Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a male occupant of one of the vehicles was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers learned the man was shot earlier during a family disturbance at the Antioch Manor Apartment, located at 398 Donin Drive.

Antioch police then visited the apartment where the shooting was believed to have taken place. During the investigation, detectives identified the alleged gunman — identified as Rondell Jamison. Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument between Jamison and his mother's boyfriend — the shooting victim.

Antioch police also recovered the gun used in the shooting.

Rondell Jamison | Antioch Police Department

Jamison is facing a number of charges. He appeared in court on Thursday and was issued a bond of $1 million.

"Gun violence, although rare in our community, will not be tolerated at all," said Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow. "In this case, our officers worked quickly to ensure public safety and make a quick arrest to bring to justice those responsible."

Jamison's next court date is set for December 13.