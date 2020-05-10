Man shot and killed in North Austin

A person was shot to death Sunday in North Austin on the West Side, according to police.

The male was in an alley about 4:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Cortland Street when someone in a vehicle pulled up and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The male was shot in the mouth and chest, and pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

Area Five detectives are investigating.