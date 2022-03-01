Man shot and killed on Chicago sidewalk

A man was fatally shot Monday night in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The man, who is between 25 and 35 years old, was found unresponsive lying on the sidewalk in the 5500 block of West Jackson Boulevard, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not yet been identified by Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.

