Man shot and killed while driving in South Commons

A man was fatally shot while driving Tuesday night in the South Commons neighborhood.

The 30-year-old was driving eastbound around 10:16 p.m. in the 200 block of East 31st Street when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police.

The man was struck multiple times across the body and was taken by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released his identity.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.