A man was wounded Sunday in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side.

The man, 43, got into an argument with another male about 3 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Carpenter Street, Chicago police said.

The male pulled out a gun and shot the 43-year-old in the left arm, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Area South detectives are investigating.