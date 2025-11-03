Man shot, arrested during Chicago domestic dispute

The Brief A 38-year-old man was shot during a domestic dispute in Lawndale early Monday morning. The 28-year-old woman involved fired a gun at him during a fight inside her home. He was treated at the scene, taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, and charges are pending.



A man was shot and arrested early Monday morning during a domestic dispute on Chicago's West Side.

What we know:

Police responded around 2:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of South Lawndale Avenue. A 28-year-old woman allegedly fired a gun at a 38-year-old man during a fight inside her residence.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene. He was taken into custody and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was listed in fair condition.

Police said a weapon was recovered and charges are pending. Area Four detectives are investigating.