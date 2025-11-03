Man shot, arrested during Chicago domestic dispute
CHICAGO - A man was shot and arrested early Monday morning during a domestic dispute on Chicago's West Side.
What we know:
Police responded around 2:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of South Lawndale Avenue. A 28-year-old woman allegedly fired a gun at a 38-year-old man during a fight inside her residence.
Paramedics treated the man at the scene. He was taken into custody and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was listed in fair condition.
Police said a weapon was recovered and charges are pending. Area Four detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from Chicago Police Department.