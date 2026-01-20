Man shot, arrested after fight inside Chicago home: police

The Brief A man was shot twice in the shoulder during a fight inside a home early Tuesday. Police say a woman involved in the altercation fired the gun. The man was taken to the hospital in good condition and placed in custody.



A man was shot and later arrested after a fight with a woman inside a South Side home early Tuesday, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The shooting happened at around 12:54 a.m. in the 800 block of West 52nd Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Police said a 47-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were involved in a physical altercation inside a residence. During the fight, the woman pulled out a gun and shot the man twice in the shoulder.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition and was placed in custody.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the fight or the relationship between the two people involved.

What's next:

Area One detectives are investigating.