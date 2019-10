A 31-year-old man was shot Sunday at a gas station in west suburban Aurora.

Police responded to the shooting about 4:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Farnsworth Avenue and learned that someone else had driven the man to a local hospital, Aurora police said.

The man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and was rushed into surgery, police said. His condition was stabilized.

Aurora police are investigating.