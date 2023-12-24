CTA Red Line shooting: Man pulls knife during argument at South Side station

A man was shot during an argument at a CTA Red Line station on Chicago's South Side Saturday night.

Police say a witness saw a 40-year-old man in an argument with another male at the Garfield Red Line station in the 200 block of Garfield Boulevard around 10:43 p.m.

The victim pulled a knife and the offender fired a handgun, striking the victim,

Police say the victim was hospitalized at University of Chicago Medical Center. He was listed in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

There is no one in custody for the shooting. Area detectives are investigating.