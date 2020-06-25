Man shot by concealed-carry holder charged in Little Village shooting

A man is accused of firing shots at a concealed-carry holder who returned fire Wednesday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Fernando Cornejo, 23, was charged with seven felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, Chicago police said.

He allegedly approached a 24-year-old man about 9:15 p.m. in the yard of a home in the 2400 block of South Kedvale Avenue and unleashed gunfire, police said.

The 24-year-old, who is a concealed-carry license holder, returned fire, striking Cornejo multiple times, police said.

Cornejo was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.