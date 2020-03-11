Man shot by police at Red Line station sues city, CPD officers

A man shot by a Chicago Police officer last month at the Grand Red Line station has filed a lawsuit against the city, the officer who shot him and that officer’s partner.

Ariel Roman filed the lawsuit in federal court. He was the unarmed man shot by CPD officer Melvina Bogard Feb. 28 at the train station just before the start of Friday evening rush.

Both officers have been stripped of their police powers, and interim CPD Supt. Charlie Beck has asked the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office to review the shooting.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said the shooting was “extremely disturbing” and the officers’ actions were “deeply concerning.”