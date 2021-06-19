Man shot by security guard during attempted robbery in West Englewood

A man was shot during an attempted robbery in West Englewood.

Just after midnight, a 40-year-old man entered a gas station in the 6100 block of South Ashland Avenue and began taking items without paying for it, Chicago police said.

The security guard, 58, approached the man and told him to pay for the items, police said.

The man pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the security officer, police said. Then the security officer pulled out his weapon and shot the man in the stomach.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.