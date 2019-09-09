Man shot by University of Chicago cop last year missing from Irving Park

article

A man who was shot by University of Chicago campus police last year has been reported missing from Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

Charles Thomas, 23, was last seen Sept. 5 leaving his home in the 3800 block of North Springfield Avenue, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

He is 5-foot-11, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, police said. It is not known what he was last seen wearing.

Thomas was shot by a University of Chicago police officer in April 2018 after smashing car windows and charging toward the officer holding a metal pole. His mother said she believes her son was suffering a psychiatric episode at the time of the shooting.

“The University community shares in the concern over this incident, and we hope for Mr. Thomas’ safe return,” university officials wrote in a statement regarding the missing person investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.