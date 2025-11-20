Man shot by Chicago police charged with aggravated assault of officer

article

The Brief Police say Anthony Nelson was shot and grazed by an officer after he ran from an investigatory stop and had a gun. Nelson, who was hospitalized in good condition, now faces firearm and aggravated assault charges as a repeat felony offender. COPA is investigating the shooting, and Nelson’s family plans to speak publicly this afternoon.



A man who was shot by Chicago police during a chase Tuesday morning has been charged with attacking an officer.

What we know:

Anthony Nelson, 25, allegedly tried to run from police officers during an investigatory stop just before noon in the 5600 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to police. Officers reportedly saw a gun and chased Nelson while giving him verbal commands to stop. An officer then shot at Nelson, grazing him on the abdomen.

Nelson was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

On Thursday, Nelson was charged with possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender and aggravated assault of a peace officer. He is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing today.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is looking into the shooting. COPA will review body-worn camera footage and other evidence as part of its investigation.

The officer involved has been placed on routine administrative duties for at least 30 days, per department policy.

What's next:

Nelson's family is holding a 4 p.m. press conference outside the Cook County Criminal Courthouse. They said police narratives around Nelson's arrest have been inconsistent. The family said they are seeking answers about why Nelson was shot.