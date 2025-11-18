Chicago police shooting: Man grazed by officer gunfire during South Side foot chase

The Brief Police say an armed man was grazed by bullets during an officer-involved shooting on the South Side. Police tried stopping the man, but he allegedly ran away before an officer opened fire. A gun was recovered at the scene and COPA is investigating.



A man was grazed by police gunfire Tuesday morning after officers tried to stop him in the Washington Park neighborhood and he took off running, according to Chicago PD.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 11:50 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Michigan Ave.

Police said uniformed officers tried to conduct an investigatory stop on a man they believed had a gun. The man, however, allegedly ran from officers, prompting a foot chase.

According to police, one officer saw the man was armed with a gun and gave multiple verbal commands that were ignored. The officer then fired, grazing the man in the abdomen and right arm.

Officers provided first aid before the man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The officer who opened fire was also taken to a hospital for observation.

Police said a gun was recovered at the scene.

What's next:

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is looking into the shooting. COPA will review body-worn camera footage and other evidence as part of its investigation.

The officer involved has been placed on routine administrative duties for at least 30 days, per department policy.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 312-746-3609 or visit chicagocopa.org.