Man shot multiple times after crash on Near West Side

A 23-year-old man was shot when he got out of his car following a crash on the Near West Side Friday night.

Police say the victim was involved in a crash with a red minivan around 11:37 p.m. and followed it until both drivers came to a stop at a red light and exited their cars.

The victim and a person in the red minivan got out of the cars in the 1200 block of West Roosevelt Road, and they got into an argument.

The person from the red minivan pulled a gun and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene.

The victim self transported to Mt. Sinai in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the chest, back, neck and right calf.

No one has been arrested for the shooting. Area Three detectives are investigating.