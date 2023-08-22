Man shot, critically wounded after getting robbed in South Shore

A man was shot and critically wounded after he was robbed by a group of people Tuesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 45-year-old was walking around 4 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Coles Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and several people got out and took his belongings, police said.

Then, at least one of the robbers started shooting, striking the man in the chest, abdomen and buttocks.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The robbers got back in the vehicle and drove off in an unknown direction.

There were no other reported injuries.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.