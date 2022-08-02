Man shot, critically wounded at NW Side red light

A man was shot and critically wounded while sitting at a red light Monday night in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The 34-year-old was in his vehicle at a red light around 10:08 p.m. when he heard gunfire break out and realized he was shot in the 4700 block of West Augusta Boulevard, according to Chicago police.,

He suffered one gunshot wound to the torso and self-transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The victim said he believes the gunman was shooting from a white Mazda sedan that was directly behind him at the red light, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.