Man shot, critically wounded by security guard at Garfield Park liquor store

Crime and Public Safety
Sun-Times Media Wire
A man was shot and critically wounded by a security guard inside a liquor store Feb. 12, 2020 in Garfield Park. | Sam Kelly/Sun-Times

CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded after being shot by a liquor store’s security guard Wednesday in Garfield Park on the West Side.

The man, 28, got into an argument with the guard about 11:30 p.m. inside Madison Food, Wine and Spirits, 3900 W. Madison St., Chicago police said. When the argument turned physical, the guard shot him in the leg and back.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. The guard was taken in for questioning.

Area North detectives are investigating.