Man shot, critically wounded in West Pullman

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday in the West Pullman neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was outside around 3:14 a.m. when a white sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting, according to Chicago police.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.