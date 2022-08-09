Man shot, critically wounded inside Southwest Side garage

A man was shot and critically wounded inside a garage early Tuesday on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The 22-year-old was inside a garage around 3:15 a.m. in the 4500 block of South La Crosse Avenue when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, police said.

He suffered one gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.