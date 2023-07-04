Man shot, critically wounded during West Pullman robbery

A man was shot and critically wounded during a robbery Tuesday evening in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

About 7:50 p.m., the man, 25, was inside a vehicle in the 12000 block of South Union Avenue when someone approached him and demanded his property before firing shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the "facial area" and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in critical condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

No one was in custody.