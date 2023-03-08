Man shot on CTA bus in Chatham, police say

A 34-year-old man was shot while on a CTA bus on Chicago's South Side Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:28 p.m., police say the male victim was on a bus in the 8100 block of South Cottage Grove when he was involved in a verbal altercation with an offender. A struggle then ensued.

The victim was in the doorway of the bus when the offender pulled out a gun and fired shots, police said.

The victim was struck in the stomach and transported to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.