Man shot dead at gas pump in Humboldt Park

A 39-year-old man was shot and killed while sitting at a gas pump in Humboldt Park Friday night.

The man was sitting in his car at a gas pump around 11:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Chicago, when two men exited a white Chevy sedan and fired shots, police said.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, and was pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody at this time, and Area Three detectives are investigating.