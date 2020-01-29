Man shot dead in cellphone robbery outside Lynwood roller rink; person in custody: police

A person is in custody after 19-year-old man was shot dead Tuesday while allegedly trying to steal a cellphone in south suburban Lynwood, police say.

The shooting stemmed from a private sale at the Lynwood Roller Ring, at 2030 Glynwood Dyer Rd., Lynwood police said in a statement.

About 6:55 p.m., Diondre Crosby-Nelson allegedly tried to rob the seller and his female passenger by grabbing the phone without paying, police said.

As Crosby-Nelson ran away with the phone, the seller chased after him and allegedly fired shots, striking him in the head, back and buttocks, police said.

He was pronounced dead at St. Margaret Hospital in Dyer, Indiana, police said.

“The seller remained on scene and I believe was the person who called 9-1-1,” Lynwood police Deputy Chief Terrence Shubert said in a news conference Wednesday morning.

The alleged shooter is in custody and charges are pending, police said.