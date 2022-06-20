Man shot dead in parked car on Chicago's West Side

A man was shot several times and killed Monday afternoon in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

The 36-year-old was shot multiple times across the body around 12:04 p.m. while sitting in a car parked in the 5400 block of West Haddon Avenue, police said.

He was transported to West Suburban Hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified him.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

No additional information was immediately available.