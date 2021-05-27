Man shot dead while getting into ride-share in South Shore

A man was fatally shot Thursday morning as he got into a ride-share in South Shore on the South Side.

About 1:50 a.m., the 22-year-old had gotten into the backseat of a ride-share vehicle in the 2000 block of East 75th Street, when a gray Volkswagen sedan pulled alongside and two males inside fired shots striking him in the head, Chicago police said.

The ride-share driver drove to a gas station in the 2300 block of East 75th Street, and flagged down officers who were responding to a Shotspotter alert, police said. The 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooters crashed their vehicle into a parked car in the 7500 block of South Clyde Avenue, and fled on foot, police said. No one is in custody.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet identified the man.

Area Two detectives are investigating.