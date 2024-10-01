Man shot to death on Austin sidewalk

A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

He was found on the sidewalk around 2 a.m. suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and back in the 4800 block of West Adams Street, according to police.

Paramedics took him to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released his identity.

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating the shooting.