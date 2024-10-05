Man shot to death during fight in River North

A 24-year-old man was shot to death during a fight in River North early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened on West Hubbard Street near State Street around 3:40 a.m.

Police said the victim got into a physical fight with someone who pulled a gun and shot him.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was transported to Northwestern Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Area detectives are currently questioning a person of interest in connection with the shooting. No further details are available at this time.