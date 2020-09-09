Man shot during attempted robbery in Joliet

A man was shot during an attempted robbery Saturday in southwest suburban Joliet.

Just before 8 p.m., the man, 28, was waiting to pick up his girlfriend in the 800 block of Westminster Road when another male walked up and asked for change, Joliet police said.

The male briefly left the area but came back soon after, announcing a robbery and forcing the man out of his vehicle, police said.

The would-be robber shot the man after he said he didn’t have any money, at which point the man’s girlfriend came out of the house and drove him to St. Joseph’s Medical Center, police said.

The shooter fled, while the man was treated for injuries not though to be life-threatening, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.