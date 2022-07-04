Man shot during attempted robbery in Streeterville

A man was shot during an attempted robbery Monday morning in the Streeterville neighborhood.

The 39-year-old was outside around 1:48 a.m. when someone tried to rob him and then shot him in the 400 block of East Erie Street, police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in good condition, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.